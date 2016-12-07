KC police release video of gunman shooting at off-duty officer

Kansas City police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation of a incident Tuesday night near Ruskin High School in which an off-duty officer was shot at.
The officer was shot at while working at a church in the 11000 block of Ruskin Way.
Police on Wednesday released surveillance video of the shooting.
The officer was not dressed in a police uniform but wore a tactical vest, police said. He was in a car in the church parking lot when he noticed a man looking in his direction from the street.
The man pulled out a gun and shot in the direction of the officer, who sped away.
Several bullets struck the officer’s vehicle, but he was not hurt.
The shooter fled in a silver car.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477) or 911.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
