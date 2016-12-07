Man Shot in Eye

Gerald Pool was on his bicycle headed to Dillons for some Thanksgiving turkey when he saw an SUV partially submerged in the canal near 21st and I-135 on Nov. 24, 2016. A missing Haysville woman was found dead inside. (Video by Amy Renee Leiker/The Wichita Eagle)
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay gives the latest developments on baby Sophia, who was found safe early Saturday morning. She was reported missing after her mother was found shot to death Thursday. (Nov. 19, 2016)
Eight-day-old Sophia Gonzales has been found and placed in protective custody, police say. Two people are in custody. Sophia was abducted after her mother was shot to death Thursday in west Wichita. (Nov. 19, 2016/Stan Finger/The Wichita Eagle)
Police and the FBI have no leads in the hunt for 7-day-old Sophia Gonzales, who was missing when her father returned home from work on Nov. 17 and found her mother shot to death. (Stan Finger/The Wichita Eagle)