Man bleeding from eye walks into liquor store after shooting

Wichita police are investigating a shooting incident in the Midtown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
A man bleeding heavily from his left eye walked into Davis Liquor Outlet, 1406 N. Waco, shortly before 4:15 p.m., police Sgt. Bart Brunscheen said. A clerk called 911 and then drove the man in her personal vehicle to Via Christi Hospital-St. Francis, where he immediately went into surgery.
Police have no suspect description, Brunscheen said. The victim is a white man in his 30s.
“We have no idea where it happened,” Brunscheen said of the shooting.
A motorist called 911 prior to the shooting call to report seeing a man who was bleeding walking south on Waco toward 13th. Police think that call is related to the shooting incident, Brunscheen said.
Investigators were planning to enter the man’s residence farther north on Waco to look for anything that might shed light on how the shooting occurred.
Additional information will be released Thursday morning at City Hall, Brunscheen said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments