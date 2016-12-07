Police identify other suspects in Amber Alert case

Wichita police on Wednesday identified the three additional people arrested after a robbery and kidnapping in southeast Wichita that trigged an Amber Alert early Tuesday.
Along with Roque “Flaco” Arellano Jr., 34, and his girlfriend Jennifer De La Cruz, 32, police also arrested Floyd Luther, 38; Spenser Myers, 18, and Andrew Pearcy, 28. All five face charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
According to details released on the incident, which led to an Amber Alert being issued on Tuesday, Melissa Gifford and her three children – a 2-year-old and two 8-year-olds – were kidnapped from a residence in the 1800 block of South Lexington, near Woodlawn and Harry.
Police responded to a robbery call from the residence just after 11 p.m. on Monday.
Benjamin Gaskin, a resident at the home, told officers that several suspects went into the house, and that one pointed a handgun at him and tied him up, according to police and police records. Gaskin said that one of the suspects forced Gifford and her children into a black SUV that was parked in the driveway.
The suspects also took a computer, two TVs, a cellphone and a pistol from the home, according to the police report.
Arellano and De La Cruz were located at the Travelodge Inn in the 5800 block of West Kellogg on Tuesday. Gifford and her children were also found at the hotel.
Officer Charley Davidson on Wednesday called the investigation into the incident “complex” and added that police do not believe the event was random. Most of the property taken from the home has been returned, Davidson said.
“The suspects were acquaintances to the victims,” Davidson said. “It was indicated that two of the suspects had been living or had stayed at the residence.”
Arellano has past misdemeanor convictions in Kansas for attempted burglary, theft and criminal threats, according to state Department of Corrections records.
Police are not looking for any additional suspects, Davidson said. Formal charges for the five suspects is pending by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
