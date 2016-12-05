Police seek Kwik Shop robber

Police are looking for a man who robbed the Kwik Shop in the 500 block of South Oliver, near Kellogg, in Wichita early Monday.
Officer Charley Davidson said the robber walked into the gas station at about 3 a.m., gun in hand, and demanded cigarettes and money from the employee inside. The employee turned over the goods and the robber left in a Ford Escort.
Officers later found the Escort in the 1300 block of South Oliver, between Lincoln and Harry, but the passenger – presumably the robber – jumped out and ran away, Davidson said. The car’s driver, a 21-year-old woman, was taken into custody without argument, he said. It’s unclear how much money was stolen.
Anyone with information about the robbery, including the identity or whereabouts of the robber, is asked to call Wichita police at 316-268-4407 or leave an anonymous tip with Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted online at www.WichitaCrimestoppers.com or by texting TIP217 and a message to 274637 (CRIMES).
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments