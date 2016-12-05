He drove into the river with his 3-year-old in the car, police say

Police arrested a 26-year-old father who reportedly drove while intoxicated into the river in Wichita with his 3-year-old son in the car.
Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said the father and son were in a black Kia Optima when it went over the embankment at Taft and McLean at 4:30 p.m. Sunday and into the Arkansas River, just south of downtown. The father was driving east on Taft, Davidson said, before going into the water.
Both escaped the vehicle as the Kia sank, but the 3-year-old had minor injuries that needed treatment at a Wichita hospital, Davidson said. He’s expected to be OK.
The father was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of traffic offenses, driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, DUI with a child in the vehicle, obstructing or resisting arrest and aggravated child endangerment. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution, Davidson said.
