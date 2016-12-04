Crime & Courts

December 4, 2016 4:20 PM

Man shot in back during argument, police say

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

A man was left with serious injuries after being shot in the back by a suspect known to him late Saturday night, according to Wichita police.

Sgt. Wendell Nicholson said a 65-year-old man reported being shot in the back by a 61-year-old man during an argument at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Bleckley in southeast Wichita.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nicholson said. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, while the suspect was booked on suspicion of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Nicholson said the two men were familiar with each other, though it is unknown what the argument was about.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

