Man shot in back during argument, police say

A man was left with serious injuries after being shot in the back by a suspect known to him late Saturday night, according to Wichita police.
Sgt. Wendell Nicholson said a 65-year-old man reported being shot in the back by a 61-year-old man during an argument at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Bleckley in southeast Wichita.
The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nicholson said. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, while the suspect was booked on suspicion of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Nicholson said the two men were familiar with each other, though it is unknown what the argument was about.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
