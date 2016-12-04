Burger King employee pistol-whipped during robbery

A robber assaulted a store clerk before leaving a Burger King location in east Wichita with cash early Sunday, according to Wichita police.
Sgt. Wendell Nicholson said police got the call for a robbery at the Burger King at 528 N. Oliver at about 4:30 a.m. Nicholson said a man rang the backdoor buzzer at the restaurant before forcing his way into the business and demanding money.
While inside, Nicholson said, the robber pistol-whipped a 42-year-old Burger King employee – one of two employees working at the time – before making off with an undiscolsed amoung of cash.
The suspect is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing approximately 175 pounds, Nicholson said. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments