Boy, 14, fired shot into ground at school bus stop, police say

The Wichita Police Department said it’s still investigating an incident involving a student who reportedly took a handgun to Truesdell Middle School this week.
Officer Charley Davidson, spokesman for WPD, said Friday that the police department received a call at around 4 p.m. Wednesday that a girl reported seeing a 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy playing with a handgun at a school bus stop near 26th and Madison. The call was from the girl’s parent, who said the girl also said the 14-year-old boy fired a shot into the ground, Davidson said.
Davidson said both the boys attended Truesdell Middle School, near Seneca and Pawnee, and that the WPD was investigating whether the gun was taken onto the bus or into school.
Davidson said the shot was fired in the morning before school, but that the girl reported it upon arriving home from school. He said it appears the shot was fired accidentally.
Susan Arensman, spokeswoman for the Wichita school district, said the student showed the gun to other students on the bus ride home.
A note from the Truesdell Middle School principal said a student brought a weapon to the school Wednesday and showed it to other students on the bus ride home.
“We immediately contacted the Wichita Police Department and are assisting them with the investigation,” the message from principal Terrell Davis said. “The students involved will face appropriate disciplinary action. . .”
Wichita police have not said whether the student was arrested.
Contributing: Stan Finger of The Eagle
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments