Dodge City police seek man linked to sex crimes

Dodge City police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a number of sex crimes.
An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 33-year-old Humberto Martinez-Ornelas, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. He is wanted on two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim, aggravated assault, criminal threat, domestic battery and criminal possession of a firearm.
Police think Martinez-Ornelas is driving a bright blue 2013 Ford Escape with Kansas tag 665-JVJ. He was last seen in Dodge City on Wednesday.
He is considered armed and dangerous, police said, so anyone who locates him should call 911 immediately and not approach him. Other tips can be given by calling Ford County Communications at 620-227-4646, the police department at 620-225-8126 or Crime Stoppers at 620-227-7867.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments