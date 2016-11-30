Derby man charged with murder in woman’s death last week

A 61-year-old Derby man was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday, accused of killing an acquaintance Friday night.
Randal L. Keesling learned of the charge in Sedgwick County District Court, where District Judge Jeffrey Goering set his preliminary hearing for Dec. 14.
Keesling is accused of killing 32-year-old Amber Lehman, who was found unresponsive in the 4500 block of South Oliver shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday. She died at the scene.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has said Lehman’s preliminary cause of death is “multiple blunt force trauma.” But it hasn’t disclosed the motive for the killing.
Keesling’s bond remains at $250,000. He said little during the brief hearing Wednesday other than “thank you” upon learning of the charge.
In a financial affidavit filed with the court seeking a public defender, Keesling wrote that he has been unemployed and has been on disability for the past three years. He was still in jail Wednesday.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
