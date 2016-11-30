Armed robber steals wallet of 71-year-old taking his dog for a walk

A robber brandishing a blue handgun stole a wallet from a 71-year-old man out walking his dog Tuesday afternoon.
Wichita police say the man was approached while strolling in the 2600 block of North Belmont, near 25th and Oliver, at around 4:30 p.m. The robber showed him the weapon and demanded he turn over his wallet, Officer Charley Davidson said.
The man complied and the robber ran away, Davidson said. The 71-year-old wasn’t hurt.
Davidson said two witnesses told police they saw the robber get into the passenger side of an older-model maroon Buick or Mercury four-door car. He described the robber as a black man, about 6 feet tall, 18 to 22 years old with “a 2-inch afro” hairstyle and red jogging pants and a black T-shirt on when the hold up occurred.
The case is similar to one earlier this week where a 71-year-old man was approached by an armed woman demanding money while he was out doing yard work near Kellogg and Edgemoor.
Davidson urged citizens to be on guard when they’re outdoors.
“When you’re out walking your dog or you’re out doing yard work, always be aware of your surroundings,” he said, adding: “If you could keep a cellphone on you that would be important (and) give you a chance to call 911 if you had to.”
Anyone with information about the suspects in either case is asked to call Wichita Police Department detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Crime Stoppers tips remain anonymous and can also be submitted online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or by texting TIP217 and a message to 274637 (CRIMES).
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments