Police name man sought in strip mall shooting death

A 29-year-old man featured as Monday’s Felon of the Day on the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office website is wanted in connection with a slaying at a south Wichita strip mall in October.
Faustino Juan Martinez is wanted on charges of of intentional and premeditated first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the wanted poster put out by the Sheriff’s Office. He was last known to be living in Wichita and is considered armed and dangerous. His bond is set at $2 million.
Anyone with information about Martinez’s location is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 800-874-6449. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, submitted online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or sent via text message to 274637 (CRIMES). Text message tips should start with TIP217 then follow with the information.
Wichita police have said Samuel D. Resendez, 46, was fatally shot in the parking lot of the strip mall at 2025 S. Seneca following an argument on Oct. 26. Witnesses told police that an argument broke out between two men and escalated until one fired two shots at the other. The shooter then left the parking lot in a white Range Rover with California tags, authorities have said.
What led to the argument that preceded the shooting wasn’t immediately disclosed after the shooting. Resendez died after being taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment.
Martinez is white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to his wanted poster. Wichita Police Department spokesman Charley Davidson confirmed that Martinez is connected to the killing at 2025 S. Seneca.
