After the robbery, he left on a purple bicycle

A man who fled on a BMX bicycle robbed a Wichita convenience store early Monday, according to Wichita police.
The robbery occurred at the Casey’s General Store, 3540 S. Meridian, in southwest Wichita at about 1 a.m. on Monday, said Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson.
A 36-year-old female Casey’s employee told police that a man with a silver handgun took money and cigarettes from the store and left on a purple BMX bicycle.
No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
