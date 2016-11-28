Crime & Courts

November 28, 2016 1:04 PM

After the robbery, he left on a purple bicycle

By Bryan Horwath

A man who fled on a BMX bicycle robbed a Wichita convenience store early Monday, according to Wichita police.

The robbery occurred at the Casey’s General Store, 3540 S. Meridian, in southwest Wichita at about 1 a.m. on Monday, said Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson.

A 36-year-old female Casey’s employee told police that a man with a silver handgun took money and cigarettes from the store and left on a purple BMX bicycle.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

