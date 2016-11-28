Crime & Courts

November 28, 2016 7:07 AM

Woman faces sentencing in Hesston mass shooting case

By ROXANA HEGEMAN

Associated Press

A federal judge will weigh the mental state of a woman who gave her ex-boyfriend guns he used in February’s mass shooting at a Kansas lawn equipment factory in deciding what her sentence should be this week.

The defense attorney for Sarah Hopkins has filed a sentencing memorandum that includes her psychological evaluation in advance of Monday’s hearing before U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren in Wichita.

In their own words: Kansas mass shooting and its aftermath

Survivors, victims' families and law enforcement tell of the deadly mass shooting at Excel Industries in Hesston, Kansas on Feb. 25, 2016. Video by John Albert/The Wichita Eagle

Though the memo is sealed, earlier defense filings cited an evaluation in March that concluded Hopkins suffered from PTSD and battered woman’s syndrome at the time of the offenses.

Prosecutors say Hopkins gave a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun to Cedric Ford, a convicted felon who took those weapons to the Excel Industries plant in Hesston on Feb. 25 and shot several people, killing three and wounding 14. Ford was shot and killed by authorities.

Hopkins pleaded guilty in September to a reduced charge for not alerting authorities that a convicted felon unlawfully possessed firearms. The charge carries a maximum sentence of three years, but prosecutors agreed in the plea deal to recommend a sentence at the low end of sentencing guidelines and not oppose her request for a sentence of probation.

She was initially indicted on the more serious charge of transferring weapons to a prohibited person.

Her attorney, Doug Adams, declined comment. But in court filings he has suggested that Hopkins acted the way she did because Ford threatened and abused her.

Court documents show Hopkins told investigators that she gave him the guns because he had threatened her. The couple, which had two young children together, had lived together in Newton in 2015.

Her plea deal also noted there is no evidence that Hopkins was aware Ford planned to harm anyone and no evidence that Ford formulated a plan to kill people at Excel prior to the shooting.

Hesston police chief talks about the Excel shooting

Hesston Police Chief Doug Schroeder was the first on the scene when Cedric Ford began shooting co-workers at Excel Industries in February. His fast reaction to taking down the shooter has him being honored by the Wichita Crime Commission as Hero of the Year. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

911 calls in Kansas mass shooting

911 calls from the mass shooting at Excel Industries Feb. 25, 2016 in Hesston. Cedric Ford killed three people and wounded 14 before he was shot and killed by responding law enforcement officers.

