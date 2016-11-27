One minute a family car trip, the next a crime nightmare

It’s almost every traveler’s nightmare.
A family is driving at night down a deserted highway, a vehicle passes, slows down, stops, and two armed men exit the vehicle in front of them ready to rob them.
The Pratt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that scenario that played out in real life for a family on the night after Thanksgiving.
At 8:40 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a vehicle 11.5 miles north of Pratt on U.S. 281. Multiple family members were inside the vehicle, according to a release issued by the sheriff’s department.
The family was traveling north on the highway when a gray SUV blocked their car, and they stopped.
One of the robbers broke out the driver’s-side window and demanded money.
When the driver of the family’s vehicle handed over his billfold, the robber hit him in the head with a handgun.
The robbers then ran back to their SUV and fled north on U.S. 281.
People with any information on the robbery are asked to call the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office at 620-672-4133.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.
Although Pratt County Emergency Services were called to treat the driver, he refused transport and was treated for a cut on his head.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
