Teen robbed by men in sedan, police say

A teenager was left with minor injuries after he was jumped by several individuals in west Wichita late Saturday, police say.
Sgt. Joe Kennedy of the Wichita Police Department said the 16-year-old told police he was in the area of Rolling Hills Drive and Wood Avenue at about 11 p.m. Saturday night when four men got out of a white Chevrolet Impala and robbed him.
The teen told police that the men – described as being in their 20s – “assaulted” him and took his wallet before leaving in the vehicle.
Kennedy said he did not know if the suspects knew the victim or if the alleged crime was random.
