One gas station, two robberies in Wichita overnight

Thieves robbed a Presto gas station twice overnight, police say.
The robberies are unrelated; Wichita police arrested two men after the second robbery, said Sgt. Joe Kennedy of the Wichita police.
The first robbery occurred about 8:35 pm Friday, at the Presto gas station in the 2000 block of South Oliver, Kennedy said.
The robber demanded cash from the 23-year-old clerk, and left on foot with a small amount of stolen money.
The second robbery, at the same station, occurred six hours after the first. Two men came in and demanded money and a small amount of food from the 18-year-old clerk.
They left on foot; police quickly found both, Kennedy said.
They arrested two men 18 and 20 years old, and booked them into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of robbery, Kennedy said.
He said the first robber was a different man, and that the two robberies are apparently unrelated.
