Derby man jailed in woman’s killing, Sheriff’s Office says

A 61-year-old Derby man is in jail on suspicion of first-degree intentional murder following a homicide discovered Friday evening, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Randal L. Keesling was booked at 11:51 p.m. Friday, according to online inmate records. He had no bond amount listed Saturday morning.
Lt. Lin Dehning said deputies responding to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 4500 block of South Oliver shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday found a 32-year-old woman unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene, which is near 47th Street South.
The woman’s cause of death was not immediately clear. It will be determined when her body is examined by a coroner, Dehning said in an e-mailed response to questions Saturday morning. Her name is being withheld until her family has been notified, he said.
Keesling knew the woman, Dehning said, but Dehning did not know the nature of their relationship. Authorities were led to the 61-year-old through their investigation, he said.
Detectives plan to present the facts of the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office next week for possible criminal charges, Dehning said. Further details were not released by the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning.
Authorities closed the area of 47th and Oliver for several hours Friday evening while they investigated.
