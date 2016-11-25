Man gets 21 years in prison for beating, attempted strangulation at Wichita hotel

A Wichita man convicted of beating and trying to strangle his girlfriend to death in a hotel room last year was ordered this week to serve more than 21 years in prison.
Jurors convicted 43-year-old John B. Koop in August of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the April 21, 2015, attack. His girlfriend told authorities Koop punched, choked, threatened and tried to smother her because he was angry she had asked for a ride. The woman suffered a broken nose, bruising, swelling and scratches.
Sedgwick County District Court Judge Jeff Syrios imposed the 260-month sentence Monday, according to Koop’s court file.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
