Wichita police on moped accident, drive-by shooting, shopping safety

Eight-day-old Sophia Gonzales has been found and placed in protective custody, police say. Two people are in custody. Sophia was abducted after her mother was shot to death Thursday in west Wichita. (Nov. 19, 2016/Stan Finger/The Wichita Eagle)
Police and the FBI have no leads in the hunt for 7-day-old Sophia Gonzales, who was missing when her father returned home from work on Nov. 17 and found her mother shot to death. (Stan Finger/The Wichita Eagle)
District Attorney Marc Bennett gives a brief statement after Hassan Lamont Wright's plea Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15, 2016. Bennett read a graphic description of how the attack played out on the night of Nov. 3. (Video by Bo Rader / kansas.com)
Hassan Lamont Wright listens as District Attorney Marc Bennett reads in court from a narrative about how an attack played out over 12 hours that began the night of Nov. 3 and stretched into the morning of Nov. 4. Wright will go back to prison for 50 years before he is eligible for parole after killing a 6-year-old and wounding her sister and mother. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)
Judy Conway, the maternal grandmother of Adrian Jones, speaks outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse on Monday, after the boy's stepmother, Heather Jones, was sentenced to life in prison for the child abuse murder of the 7-year-old boy in Kansas City, Kan.
Surveillance video shows a robbery and arson suspect enter a convenience store in Bedford, Texas, on Oct. 13. He demanded money and then sprayed flammable liquid on the clerk. He received a small amount of money and then lit something on fire, but it apparently ignited liquid on his hands, police said. The robber extinguished the flames on his hands and ran out. (Video courtesy of Bedford Police Department)