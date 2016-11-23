Man who killed Wichita abortion provider is resentenced

The question is now settled: The man convicted of first-degree murder in the death of abortion provider George Tiller will have to serve 25 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
Prosecutors on Wednesday announced that they had agreed to allow Scott Roeder to serve 25 years before parole eligibility rather than 50 years, as he was originally sentenced.
Roeder is now 58 and is aging significantly, lawyers said. So there is a question of whether he will ever live to see a parole hearing even at 25 years.
So Roeder was technically resentenced in court Wednesday.
Roeder had been scheduled to have a resentencing trial beginning Monday on the question of his parole eligibility.
