Baby Sofia suspect a no-show in earlier kidnapping case

1:54 K-State win over Robert Morris Pause

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house

0:53 9-year-old son caught his baby brother as he fell off diaper table

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

3:14 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop on WSU's 116-79 win

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:09 Radiation from air travel

6:18 Bill Snyder on K-State win over Baylor