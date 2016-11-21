Missing drug money led to torture, killing of man, affidavit says

Anger over money apparently missing after a methamphetamine deal led to the torture and killing of a 33-year-old Wichita man earlier this month in Valley Center, according to a police affidavit released Monday by Sedgwick County District Court.
The document, which provides details on what allegedly happened to Scottie Goodpaster Jr. on Nov. 6 before his mutilated body was dumped in rural Harvey County, says he and a woman were threatened over $185 in missing cash.
The pair were staying at the Executive Inn at 5505 W. Kellogg on Nov. 5 when they “were awakened by Jeff, Heidi, Brian, Earl and Alexandria ... entering the room,” the affidavit says, referring to the five people charged in the case: Brian Bussart, 39; Heidi Hillard, 42; Jeff Hillard, 49; Willie Morris, 55; and Alexandria Scott, 26.
According to the affidavit, this is what the woman told law enforcement happened.
After arriving at the hotel, one of the defendants dumped the woman’s purse, rummaged through drawers and stole her cellphone while another struck her, pulled knives and then demanded she leave with them. Goodpaster left “without being threatened.”
The woman was blindfolded, choked, shocked with a stun gun and sexually assaulted before being driven to a residence in the 1300 block of South Meridian in Valley Center, where the Hillards live. She was then taken to a shed, tied up, bitten by a dog, beaten and accused of taking the missing drug money.
When the woman blamed Goodpaster “out of fear,” her attackers turned their attention to him.
Goodpaster was punched, choked, struck with an ax, hammer, wooden board and knife and suffered injuries to his genitals. His attackers then used a staple gun on his face, shoved an object into his mouth and wrapped his head with tape before putting him in a white pickup truck and driving away.
According to the affidavit, an 81-year-old woman called 911 after she saw one of the defendants tackle Goodpaster in the driveway as he tried to escape. Authorities who responded found evidence of the assaults.
Goodpaster’s body was found six days later in a wooded area about a half-mile from Hoover Road and Southwest 72nd Street.
The Hillards, Bussart and Morris are facing first-degree murder charges and other charges in the case. Scott is charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery. They are all due back in court on Wednesday.
Amy Renee Leiker
