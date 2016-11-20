Gladstone police officer shot, suspect killed in struggle after traffic stop

A Gladstone police officer was shot and a suspect was killed Sunday night after a struggle following a traffic stop at Vivion Road and U.S. 169.
According to Kansas City police, who were called to assist Gladstone police, a passenger ran from the vehicle after it was stopped about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers pursued the suspect on foot and attempted to take the person into custody. Police say a struggle followed and the suspect produced a handgun.
Shots were fired and the officer received non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect was shot and killed.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody but later released.
A San Antonio officer was shot and killed in his squad car near police headquarters by someone who pulled up behind him. The officer was a 20-year veteran of the police force. There had been no arrest early Monday.
Also Sunday night, St. Louis police said an officer was shot twice in the face when someone pulled up beside his vehicle. The 46-year-old officer was conscious, in critical but stable condition and was expected to live, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
A suspect later died in a shootout with St. Louis police.
Earlier Sunday in Sanibel, Fla., an officer conducting a traffic stop was shot while in his patrol car. The officer was released from a hospital. A suspect was in custody.
