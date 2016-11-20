Shot damages woman’s vehicle, police say

A shooting in northeast Wichita on Saturday damaged a woman’s vehicle, Wichita police said.
Sgt. Joe Kennedy said police received a shots fired call from the 1500 block of Northeast Parkway at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Responding officers talked to a 62-year-old witness who said they observed a male fire a gun “to the east.” Another witness observed an orange Dodge Caliber leaving the area, Kennedy said.
While officers were still at the scene, a 19-year-old female approached and said her blue Saturn, which she had been driving in the area, received damage to its front end after a male fired a gun.
The woman reported that neither she or or passenger were injured. Officers said they are not sure if the potential suspect fired at the Saturn. No additional description of the shooter is known, Kennedy said.
