Kwik Shop in south Wichita robbed at gunpoint

A convenience store in south Wichita was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday, according to police.
Sgt. Joe Kennedy of the Wichita Police Department said two male suspects, one carrying a revolver handgun, robbed the Kwik Shop store in the 3900 block of South Hydraulic just after 3 a.m. on Sunday.
A 50-year-old man working at the business told police that the suspects received a “small amount of cash” before leaving. The employee was not injured, Kennedy said.
Police are looking for two men in their 20s, both with slim builds, Kennedy said. Both were wearing dark hoodies.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments