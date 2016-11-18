This newborn is missing, her mother was found shot to death

Police are still searching for a missing 7-day-old girl and a suspect in connection with the missing baby and the girl’s mother, who was found shot to death in her west Wichita home Thursday evening.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, of the Wichita Police Department, said the police department did not have any updates about the case Friday morning.
The baby’s name is Sofia Victoria Gonzalez Abarca. Anyone who has information about the incident is being asked to call 911 or local authorities, police have said.
An Amber Alert had still not been issued Friday as of 6:45 a.m., because the case does not include suspect information to share with the public – an Amber Alert criteria. Woodrow said police are working closely with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and if a suspect is determined, an Amber Alert will be issued immediately.
“She is considered missing and endangered,” Woodrow said of the infant. “We have no leads where she’s at.”
The girl’s 27-year-old mother was found dead in an apartment in the 200 block of North Brunswick, near Maple and Ridge Road, when a relative came by shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. She had last been heard from at around noon.
Investigators want to talk to anyone who has any kind of relationship with the victim, Woodrow said.
The child’s father is not a suspect in the woman’s death, Woodrow said.
