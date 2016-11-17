Woman killed, infant missing

Judy Conway, the maternal grandmother of Adrian Jones, speaks outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse on Monday, after the boy's stepmother, Heather Jones, was sentenced to life in prison for the child abuse murder of the 7-year-old boy in Kansas City, Kan.
Surveillance video shows a robbery and arson suspect enter a convenience store in Bedford, Texas, on Oct. 13. He demanded money and then sprayed flammable liquid on the clerk. He received a small amount of money and then lit something on fire, but it apparently ignited liquid on his hands, police said. The robber extinguished the flames on his hands and ran out. (Video courtesy of Bedford Police Department)
An eyewitness took video at the intersection of 55th S. and Broadway of the arrest of two people. One of the people arrested is believed to be a 'person of interest' in a stabbing death in a parking lot near Lincoln and Oliver.
Crime scene near Lincoln and Oliver where a girl is dead, and a woman in her mid-20s is in surgery in critical condition after both were found in a parking lot with multiple stab wounds. The two were inside a red Jeep that crashed into a red van parked in the parking lot. No one was inside the van at the time of the accident. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said the accident occurred sometime between 6:15 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. (video by Jaime Green) November 4, 2016
Aaron Meade witnessed a high-speed chase and the arrest of two people, at the intersection of 55th S. and Broadway. One of the people arrested is believed to be a 'person of interest' in a stabbing death in a parking lot near Lincoln and Oliver (Nov. 4, 2016).
A 5- to 7-year-old girl is dead, and a woman in her mid-20s is in surgery in critical condition after both were found in a parking lot near Lincoln and Oliver with multiple stab wounds. The two were inside a red Jeep that crashed into a red van parked in the parking lot. No one was inside the van at the time of the accident. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said the accident occurred sometime between 6:15 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. An employee going to work called 911 about the accident. (Video by Gabriella Dunn 11-3-16)
Two 13-year-old boys and 15-year-old are in the hospital with serious and critical injuries after car chase ended around 4:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hillside and 31st Street South. A 13-year-old was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander that was suspected of being stolen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The chase began with a suspected burglary call.