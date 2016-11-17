Crime & Courts

November 17, 2016 3:58 PM

Man charged with murder in restaurant shooting doesn’t know ‘why I’m here’

By Tim Potter

Prosecutors on Thursday charged a man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 47-year-old man in a southeast Wichita restaurant.

Jonah Isaac Tausche, 20, was charged in the Monday death of Tan Van Vu of Wichita. The shooting occurred in Bida Saigon restaurant, 3830 E. Harry.

Tausche, speaking at his first appearance through a video monitor, told Judge Jeff Goering: “Excuse me, sir, I don’t know why I’m here locked down. I woke up. I don’t know. I ate some meth. And now I’m here. I am freaking out.”

