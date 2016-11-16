Bodies found thought to be those of missing 87-year-old and her son

Authorities think they’ve found the bodies of an elderly Pleasanton woman and her son buried on a rural property west of Pittsburg.
The KBI, in a news release e-mailed Wednesday, said the two bodies discovered late Tuesday night are thought to be those of Betty Mcnabb, 87, and Kenneth Mcnabb, 65. Autopsies and official identification are pending, the KBI said.
Authorities on Monday announced the pair were missing from their Pleasanton home and thought to be the victims of foul play.
One of their relatives, 31-year-old David Mcnabb of Pittsburg, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with their deaths, criminal desecration of a body and interference with a law enforcement officer. David Mcnabb is Kenneth Mcnabb’s nephew, the KBI said.
Pleasanton is about 60 miles south of Overland Park, near the Kansas-Missouri state line.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments