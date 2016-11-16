Bodies found thought to be those of missing 87-year-old and her son

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans Pause

1:24 Bill Self talks game-winning play, Josh Jackson

1:00 KU's Frank Mason breaks down game-winning shot against Duke

0:52 Eyewitness describes arrest after child stabbed to death

1:08 Funeral for 6-year-old stabbing victim

0:28 Eyewitness captures the arrest of 'person of interest' in stabbing death

0:32 Crime scene where two were stabbed and one girl is dead

1:57 Wink Hartman Sr. may open downtown grocery

7:07 Marshall breaks down big Shocker win