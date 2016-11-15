Triple-stabbing defendant faces 50 years in prison under plea agreement

Hassan Lamont Wright faces life in prison under a plea agreement read in court Tuesday in a triple stabbing in which a 6-year-old girl was killed and her mother and younger sister were attacked.
Wright, 47, agreed to spend 50 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
District Attorney Marc Bennett’s voice caught as he read from a factual narrative about how the attack played out over 12 hours that began the night of Nov. 3 and stretched into the morning of Nov. 4.
The younger girl escaped when her mother and older sister told her to run, Bennett said.
The attack was discovered after the mother regained consciousness and drove about 40 yards into another vehicle in a south Wichita parking lot.
Wright was a registered sex offender on parole at the time of the crimes committed as part of the triple stabbing on Nov. 3 or 4.
Wright was accused of stabbing to death a 6-year-old girl and trying to set her and her severely wounded mother on fire. Those two victims were found in a Jeep in a shopping center parking lot in south Wichita.
Someone found a 4-year-old girl critically injured and wandering in a field north of Wichita. Wichita police discovered the attack on Nov. 4.
Both the 4-year-old and her mother are recovering.
A funeral for the 6-year-old girl was held earlier Tuesday.
The child’s body was carried in a pearl casket behind glass in a black carriage pulled by two white horses, said a family spokesman.
The funeral was a bittersweet affair, “celebrating her life, definitely, but also mourning the loss,” the family member said.
The girl was a first-grader at Caldwell Elementary School, near Harry and Edgemoor, a school district spokeswoman said.
The girl’s mother and younger sister were able to attend the funeral.
A week ago, the District Attorney’s Office charged Wright with 17 counts, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated arson.
Wright has remained in jail on a $1 million bond.
At the time of the triple stabbing, Wright had been on parole for eight months and was complying with conditions of his parole supervision, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
He was listed as a sex offender on the state’s public offender registry, with a Haysville address.
Wichita police said authorities spotted Wright within a couple of hours after they discovered the stabbing. They arrested him after stopping a car near 55th and South Broadway.
Tim Potter
