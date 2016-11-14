Wichita aerospace company owners pleads guilty to tax fraud

The owner and president of Wichita-based Omni Aerospace Inc. has pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.
John J. O’Neill, 62, of Wichita on Monday entered a guilty plea in federal court to one count of making a false statement on a federal tax return. He admitted to seeking a special depreciation allowance he wasn’t entitled to of more than $2.7 million, Beall said.
Omni Aerospace is located at 3130 W. Pawnee in Wichita. The company’s website says it is a aerospace manufacturer and aircraft parts supplier.
O’Neill is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 17. At that time a federal judge will determine how much money O’Neill owes in taxes and also could order him to serve up to three years in federal prison and pay a maximum fine of $250,000, Beall said.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
