Video store employees robbed at gunpoint

Two employees of a video rental store were robbed a gunpoint early Sunday, according to Wichita police.
Sgt. Joe Kennedy said a 25-year-old male and a 22-year-old female were robbed as they were leaving the Family Video store at 1759 S. Hillside sometime after midnight. Police received a call shortly before 12:30 a.m.
A lone suspect approached the two employees with a handgun and demanded money, making off on foot with the store’s night deposit, Kennedy said.
Nobody was injured during the incident. Police are looking for a 5-foot-9 male with a medium build who was wearing a gray hoodie and black jacket.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments