Robber breaks front glass during Dollar General robbery

This robber wasn’t worried about a subtle entrance on Friday night.
He broke out the front glass at the Dollar General store in the 4600 block of East 13th Street just after 9 p.m. Friday and then started searching a cash register for money, Wichita police Sgt. Joe Kennedy said Saturday. That’s just west of Oliver.
When two employees emerged from the office of the business, the suspect told them he had a gun, Kennedy said. The employees, a 30-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, retreated back into the office and locked the door, Kennedy said.
The robber left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The victims told police he was a white man wearing all black clothing and a ski mask.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
