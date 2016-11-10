Robbers busy in Wichita metro area

2:55 Boy rescued from attic now an honorary deputy Pause

0:28 Eyewitness captures the arrest of 'person of interest' in stabbing death

0:32 Crime scene where two were stabbed and one girl is dead

0:52 Eyewitness describes arrest after child stabbed to death

1:18 Girl dead and woman in surgery after accident and stabbing near Lincoln and Oliver

1:34 Car chase ends with three boys in hospital

7:28 Triple-homicide news conference on Monday morning

3:33 Harvey County sheriff discusses fatalities

1:26 Anthropology students unearth fake crime scenes

0:54 Man critically injured in shooting