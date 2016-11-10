Robbers busy in Wichita metro area

Authorities were busy investigating a string of robberies in Wichita and the surrounding area Wednesday night.
Two occurred less than a half-hour apart, in west Wichita and Goddard.
Two armed men robbed the Family Dollar at 2201 E. Central just before 7 p.m., according to a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor. No injuries were reported. Officers were searching the surrounding area for the suspects.
Little more than an hour later, an armed suspect robbed the Conoco at 10723 W. Kellogg Drive, a 911 supervisor said. That’s just west of Maize Road.
About 25 minutes later, the Subway at Kellogg and 199th Street West in Goddard was robbed by an armed man.
More information about the incidents is likely to be released at the 10 a.m. briefing for media at City Hall on Thursday.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
