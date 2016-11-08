Wichita police discuss shooting on Terrace, fatal accident on Lincoln

Wichita police spokeswoman Sgt. Nikki Woodrow gives details about a fatal shooting, a fatal accident and other crime that occurred Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.

Crime & Courts

Girl dead and woman in surgery after accident and stabbing near Lincoln and Oliver

A 5- to 7-year-old girl is dead, and a woman in her mid-20s is in surgery in critical condition after both were found in a parking lot near Lincoln and Oliver with multiple stab wounds. The two were inside a red Jeep that crashed into a red van parked in the parking lot. No one was inside the van at the time of the accident. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said the accident occurred sometime between 6:15 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. An employee going to work called 911 about the accident. (Video by Gabriella Dunn 11-3-16)

Crime & Courts

Car chase ends with three boys in hospital

Two 13-year-old boys and 15-year-old are in the hospital with serious and critical injuries after car chase ended around 4:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hillside and 31st Street South. A 13-year-old was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander that was suspected of being stolen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The chase began with a suspected burglary call.

Local

Anthropology students unearth fake crime scenes

Students of Wichita State anthropology professor Peer Moore-Jansen spent Saturday at the Skeleton Acres Research Station in Butler County where they unearthed previously buried fake crimes scenes in order to study the nuances of doing such work. (Travis Heying/ The Wichita Eagle)

Crime & Courts

Shooting on South Seneca

Authorities are investigating a shooting reported in the 2000 block of South Seneca. The victim, a man, was taken by ambulance to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis with a gunshot wound to the chest at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to emergency scanner traffic. He was alive but unresponsive. Authorities are searching for a vehicle and suspect or suspects thought to be involved. The shooting took place between Pawnee and Harry. (Video by Bo Rader/kansas.com)

