Wichita police discuss shooting on Terrace, fatal accident on Lincoln

Aaron Meade witnessed a high-speed chase and the arrest of two people, at the intersection of 55th S. and Broadway. One of the people arrested is believed to be a 'person of interest' in a stabbing death in a parking lot near Lincoln and Oliver (Nov. 4, 2016).
A 5- to 7-year-old girl is dead, and a woman in her mid-20s is in surgery in critical condition after both were found in a parking lot near Lincoln and Oliver with multiple stab wounds. The two were inside a red Jeep that crashed into a red van parked in the parking lot. No one was inside the van at the time of the accident. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said the accident occurred sometime between 6:15 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. An employee going to work called 911 about the accident. (Video by Gabriella Dunn 11-3-16)
Two 13-year-old boys and 15-year-old are in the hospital with serious and critical injuries after car chase ended around 4:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hillside and 31st Street South. A 13-year-old was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander that was suspected of being stolen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The chase began with a suspected burglary call.
Students of Wichita State anthropology professor Peer Moore-Jansen spent Saturday at the Skeleton Acres Research Station in Butler County where they unearthed previously buried fake crimes scenes in order to study the nuances of doing such work. (Travis Heying/ The Wichita Eagle)
Authorities are investigating a shooting reported in the 2000 block of South Seneca. The victim, a man, was taken by ambulance to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis with a gunshot wound to the chest at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to emergency scanner traffic. He was alive but unresponsive. Authorities are searching for a vehicle and suspect or suspects thought to be involved. The shooting took place between Pawnee and Harry. (Video by Bo Rader/kansas.com)
The Wichita Police Department offers advice to residents for what to do if they are stopped while carrying a concealed weapon. NAACP President Larry Burks and God Squad representative Pastor "Buck" DeShazer also appear in the video. (Courtesy of Wichita Police Department)