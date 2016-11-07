Tobacco-smuggling guard pleads guilty to taking bribes from inmates

A former Leavenworth Penitentiary guard caught smuggling tobacco into the prison to sell to inmates pleaded guilty to federal charges on Monday.
Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Marc Buckner, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., hid cans of tobacco and rolling papers in two handmade insoles of his shoes and sold them for $750 each. He took the contraband into the prison at least once a month – and sometimes more often – while he worked as a guard, Beall said. He was accused of accepting more than $200,000 from the scheme from 2005 to 2014.
Buckner pleaded guilty to one count of taking bribes as a public official, Beall said. He faces up to 15 years in federal prison when he is sentenced.
