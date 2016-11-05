Woman dragged down road while attempting to halt carjacking

A woman went to considerable lengths in an effort to prevent her vehicle from being carjacked early Saturday morning – clinging to the car through a parking lot and a block down the street, in fact.
In the end, however, the man who stole her red Kia Rio got away with the vehicle, police said, and the woman is now in the hospital with possible internal injuries.
The incident unfolded at about 6:15 a.m. Saturday at 731 N. Ridge Road, Sgt. Wendell Nicholson of the Wichita Police Department said. That’s near Central and Ridge Road in west Wichita.
The 37-year-old woman said she was sitting in her 2005 Kia when an unknown white man walked up to her car and began punching and choking her, Nicholson said. He then pulled her out of the car and got in.
The woman told police she hung on to the side of the car as he drove away and was dragged into the street and down the block before she let go. The Kia has the Kansas license plate number 081 HAC.
Police aren’t sure why the woman was parked at that location at that time, Nicholson said, since the convenience store located there is closed.
