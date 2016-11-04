Man arrested in girl’s stabbing death is believed to be her great-uncle

Wichita police think that the 47-year-old man held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping in the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old girl and the stabbing of her 24-year-old mother and 4-year-old sister is the woman’s uncle.
In a briefing for reporters Friday afternoon, Lt. Todd Ojile said the 24-year-old woman and her 4-year-old child were critically injured and that their condition is stable after undergoing surgery.
Police think the violence started on 77th Street North west of Ridge, Ojile said.
A knife that is thought to be the weapon has been found at the crime scene, he said.
Ojile gave this account: Shortly before 7 a.m., police responded to what appeared to be a car accident in a parking lot in south Wichita. Police found a 24-year-old woman and 6-year-old girl. Both had been stabbed and were taken to Wesley Medical Center, where the girl was pronounced dead at 7:05.
At the scene and at the hospital, the woman was able to identify a suspect — Hassan Wright, 47, Ojile said.
Authorities began an immediate search for Wright.
Shortly after 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of 77th Street North. Employees of a sand company there found a 4-year-old girl wandering in a field. She was bleeding and was taken to Wesley in critical condition.
At about 9:22 a.m., 911 dispatch received an anonymous phone call saying that Wright was at a Haysville residence. The Kansas offender registry says that Wright, who is on parole, is a sex offender with a Haysville address.
Authorities located Wright in a car at 55th South and Broadway, and he was taken to a local hospital, treated and released, and then booked into jail. Wright had a small cut and bruising, Ojile said.
At one point, another man was mistakenly identified as person of interest in the case in the fast-moving investigation, Ojile said. Antonio Ray is the woman’s boyfriend, the father of the 4-year-old and “step-father” to the 6-year-old, Ojile said. But he was not involved in the violence, he said.
Investigators are still processing the crime scene on 77th Street North , where the attack apparently began, and the work there will extend into Saturday, Ojile said.
Police are still conducting interviews.
Ojile wouldn’t give the victims’ names.
He wouldn’t comment on a possible motive, adding, “We have not been able to figure out why or how this occurred.”
The attack might have begun at around 5 a.m., possibly later, Ojile said. Police believe the Jeep in which the two victims were found in south Wichita was driven back into the city by Wright “at one time,” Ojile said.
Wright allegedly exited the Jeep, and investigators think the 24-year-old woman got into the driver seat and drove a short distance before crashing, Ojile said.
