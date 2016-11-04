Crime scene where two were stabbed and one girl is dead

Crime scene near Lincoln and Oliver where a girl is dead, and a woman in her mid-20s is in surgery in critical condition after both were found in a parking lot with multiple stab wounds. The two were inside a red Jeep that crashed into a red van parked in the parking lot. No one was inside the van at the time of the accident. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said the accident occurred sometime between 6:15 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. (video by Jaime Green) November 4, 2016