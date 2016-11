Authorities are investigating a shooting reported in the 2000 block of South Seneca. The victim, a man, was taken by ambulance to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis with a gunshot wound to the chest at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to emergency scanner traffic. He was alive but unresponsive. Authorities are searching for a vehicle and suspect or suspects thought to be involved. The shooting took place between Pawnee and Harry. (Video by Bo Rader/kansas.com)