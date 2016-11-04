Two stabbed Friday morning; one near death

First responders reported at least two victims with multiple stab wounds being transported to the hospital Friday around 6:40 a.m., according to radio traffic heard over the scanner.
A Sedgwick County Dispatcher said one victim was reported as being near death and the other was in critical condition. She said the incident occurred in the area of Lincoln and Oliver in Wichita and started as an accident call.
At least one of the victims was a woman about 25 years old, according to scanner traffic. Dispatch would not release further information about the incident.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
