Derby man gets probation in Disney Movie Club scam

A Derby man who resold ill-gotten Disney DVDs and Blu-rays for profit has been ordered to serve 18 months of federal probation.
Harvey C. Self was also ordered to pay $366,624.37 in restitution to Buena Vista Catalog Company, which distributes videos as the Disney Movie Club, according to court documents.
Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall this summer said Self, 47, fraudulently obtained 60,000 movies through the club using false identities and false addresses then sold them for a profit. The scam netted Self more than $106,000.
The Disney Movie Club sells steeply discounted movies – four for $1 plus free shipping – to members when they join.
Self pleaded guilty in July to using a fictitious name or address and two counts of falsifying tax statements, court records show. He is barred from opening or trying to open any new lines of credit without prior approval from his probation officer and from incurring new credit charges. He was sentenced last month.
Amy Renee Leiker
