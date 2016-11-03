Arrest warrants issued in Harvey County triple homicide case

NEWTON –– Arrest warrants have been issued for 34-year-old Jereme Nelson and 31-year-old Myrta Rangel in a Harvey County triple homicide, the Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page Thursday morning.
The bond for each is set at $1 million, the post said.
The warrants are for one count of capital murder and three other counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Travis Street, Angela Graevs and Richard Prouty, the office said.
“Nelson and Rangel are on the run and were last known to be somewhere in Oklahoma,” the Sheriff’s Office said. The investigation “continues as leads continue to come in.”
The bodies of Street, 33, Graevs, 37, and Prouty, 52 were found outside a rural home on Spring Lake Road on Sunday evening. Street and Graevs were a couple and lived at the home west of Hesston. Prouty, of Newton, was their friend. They were each shot, authorities have said. The couple’s 18-month-old son was found inside the home unharmed but crying and screaming.
Sheriff T. Walton and County Attorney David Yoder said Wednesday that the motive appeared to be drug-related and that officials think more than one person was involved in the killings. Street and Graeves were facing drug and child-endangerment charges.
Authorities on Wednesday said that Nelson was a person of interest wanted for questioning in the triple homicide case and that he should be considered armed and dangerous. He has convictions for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and drug-related crimes and absconded from his probation supervision in September, records show.
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59
