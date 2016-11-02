Crime & Courts

November 2, 2016 1:02 PM

Man wanted for questioning in Harvey County triple homicide

By Tim Potter

A man is being sought for questioning in a Harvey County triple homicide, authorities said Wednesday.

A “be on the lookout” order has been issued for Jereme Lee Nelson, according to the Johnson County sheriff’s website.

“Nelson is considered armed and dangerous and could be driving either a cream colored Lincoln MKZ with a (Kansas) plate 670HHJ or a cream colored 2005 Cadillac Escalade (Texas) plate SKCX229. If you see him contact Harvey County Sheriff's Office at 316-284-6960 or the (Kansas Bureau of Investigation) at 1-800-KSCRIME.”

