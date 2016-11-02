Home owner returns home to find burglar in garage

Police were called to an aggravated residential burglary early Wednesday morning in west Wichita.
Officers were dispatched at 2:45 a.m. to a home near Central and I-235, according to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, spokeswoman for the Wichita Police Department.
When officers arrived, they contacted a 21-year-old man who reported upon returning to his home in the 1100 block of N. Sandplum, he found an unknown man stealing items from his garage, mostly golf equipment and tools.
The man followed the suspect as the burglar fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet pickup. In the 500 block of N. Gilda, the suspect bailed from the truck and ran off on foot, Woodrow said.
The victim was unable to obtain a description of the suspect. The items taken from the garage were recovered in the back of the truck and returned to the owner.
Police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.
Beccy Tanner
