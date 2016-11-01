UPDATE: Man critically injured in shooting near McCormick and Seneca

A man in his 30s who was shot in his torso was rushed to the hospital in serious condition Tuesday evening.
The man had pulled up to a gas station at Seneca and McCormick after 7 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to Wichita Police Lt. Drew Seiler.
At about 8 p.m., a woman who said she is the victim’s sister arrived at the scene, talked to police and then drove off toward the hospital.
Seiler said police interviewed the victim, but the investigation is ongoing and more information could be available Wednesday.
The Eagle will provide more details as they become available at Kansas.com.
Oliver Morrison: 316-268-6499, @ORMorrison
Comments