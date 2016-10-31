UPDATE: No suspects in Kansas triple homicide

Investigators have yet to identify any suspects in a Harvey County triple homicide and think it was a “targeted” crime, Sheriff T. Walton said Monday.
Asked why it appeared to be a targeted crime, Walton said, “Just looking at the crime scene and the way the bodies are and the wounds.”
There didn’t appear to be any struggle, he said.
“This isn’t a random person running around. We view this as a targeted shooting.”
The victims are a 33-year-old man, 37-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man, Walton said, but he wouldn’t give their names. The younger two victims were involved as a couple, and the 52-year-old appears to have been their friend, he said.
On Sunday evening, they were found shot outside the couple’s home in the 8600 block of North Spring Lake Road. That is in a rural spot in the Moundridge area.
Deputies found the couple’s 18-month-old child unharmed but crying and screaming in the house, Walton said. The child is now with family members.
Investigators, including members of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, were at the crime scene throughout the night and hope to finish their work there later Monday.
Anyone with information about the killings is asked to call Harvey County 911, 316-284-6960, or the KBI at 800-KS-CRIME.
A motorist reported the killings at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after she was waved down by another person who told her that there two bodies in front of the house, Walton said. Deputies also found a third victim outside the house.
Investigators checking at the other scattered homes in the area didn’t get any reports of suspicious activity, Walton said.
On Monday, a state trooper’s car and a “Road Closed” sign blocked Spring Lake Road leading to the house where the killings occurred.
At least a dozen vehicles used by investigators lined the sandy gravel road, about five miles west of Hesston. Waist-high coppery prairie grass fills ditches on both sides of the road.
The house sits about 200 miles north of West Dutch Avenue, a rural blacktop.
It’s an old, white, one-and-a-half to two-story farm house beyond a large metal building, tree row and hay bales. There’s a new crop coming up in the field east of the house.
The nearest neighbor’s house is about a quarter of a mile away across the blacktop.
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59
