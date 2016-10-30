Man injured in shooting at block party

Wichita police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of North Cleveland, east of Douglas and Washington, that injured a 24-year-old man Saturday.
The shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. Saturday during a block party, according to Sgt. Joe Kennedy, spokesman for the Wichita Police Department.
Police were called to the party after someone reported a disturbance, Kennedy said. When police arrived, a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man told police they were involved in a confrontation with five men over music.
One of the suspects went to a black SUV and retrieved a handgun; he demanded the victim’s jewelry, police said. He fired one round and a bullet struck the 24-year-old man in the arm, Kennedy said. The five then fled in the black SUV.
The 24-year-old man was transported by EMS to Via Christi St. Francis.
